NANCY AND I HAVE STRONG OPPOSING VIEWS ON MANDATES

Knowing how Nancy with the unlaughing face is so against mandates, I keep trying to ice pick my way through her icy opposition.

She is adamantly against requiring schoolchildren to wear facemask in schools and is as dead set as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is against vaccination mandates.

She and Gov. DeSantis are fierce believers in individual liberties.

So occasionally I send to my certified financial planner and fiduciary friend Nancy Hite reports how well mandates are accepted and successfully working in more open-minded states like Massachusetts.

This morning I forward to her a story in The Boston Globe reporting:

Poll shows most Boston residents support vaccine mandates in workplace, mirroring national trend and that vaccine mandates among employers and mask mandates in schools are widely popular in Boston, a new Globe/Suffolk poll shows, a promising sign of consensus at a time when COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rules remain highly divisive issues in other parts of the country.

“No,” her email snaps back. “Individual liberties have to prevail. We have a Constitutional Democracy. The virus will be here and we have to learn to live with it.”

I tactfully respond:

Nancy, the virus is an invader. Think if it as Russians or Taliban with machine guns mowing us down. Do we not draft our citizens into the military and mandate they fight against and repel the enemy invader? Or do we simply stand for civil liberties, do nothing and be conquered? Or worse, slaughtered!

She fires back.

Tom, I wish we could think of it as an invader that we can conquer with guns. Unfortunately, this virus and its mutations/descendants will take years of medical research to discover the vaccine. We have lived thru the Spanish flu, measles, and many others.

In the meantime, we need to get on with our lives, especially teaching children about American values and the good and not so good of our history. We will not survive as a country if our children are indoctrinated with the idea that America is a terrible place.

Our founding fathers understood the problems with a strong central government (monarch & power) and therefore created States Rights and Individual rights.

I personally do not want to change this concept. You and I are free to disagree by email and do not worry that our personal thoughts will be used against us. Do you want to give up this freedom?

Have a safe and happy day, my friend.

Okay, I’ll keep working on Nancy, meanwhile my PR firm is representing the firebrand Rabbi Rouser Barry Silver who sends me a news release he wants us to send out with this headline and opening sentence:

Combatting the virus of blind faith in God with the vaccine of reason

Blind faith in God is a deadly virus first inflicted on the western world in the Torah. It has two variants that are even more lethal and contagious, which are Christian Scripture and the Nile Delta variant, the Koran. Those who do not recognize this are in “deNile.”

Quickly, as still trying to be a Catholic, I change it to:

Instead of Refusing Vaccination in God’s Name, Try Combatting the COVID of Blind Faith with The Vaccine of Science, Exhorts Rabbi Barry Silver

Blind faith in God is a deadly virus first inflicted on the western world in the Torah and today is causing vaccine hesitancy in the face of a deadly variant that’s killing us, said Rabbi Barry Silver.

This blindness has two variants that are even more lethal and contagious, which are Christian Scripture and the Nile Delta variant, the Koran. Those who do not recognize this are in “deNile,” he said.

And that’s another chapter in the life of a guy mandated to do PR.

