Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

On Saturday, the Chamber held Season Three of the Battle of the Bands! Rocked by Presenting Sponosr Truist, this annual fundraising event supports the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation. Three bands, consisting of fifteen business professionals, traded the board room for the stage to chase their dreams of being rock stars and compete for the coveted guitar trophy!



In four short months, they learned how to play the drums, guitar, keyboard and sing to an audience of over 400 loud and excited attendees! Their fundraising efforts resulted in nearly $50,000, all of which supports our local Boca Raton schools grades, K-12. Congratulations to Jason Hagensick, drummer for the band 11th Hour, for rasing the most funds of any indviual band member.



The winning performace was delieved by the band Rule Breakers, who performed “We Got the Beat” by the Go-Go’s. The Rule Breaker band was made up of Shelby Frenette (lead singer), Laureen Pannullo (lead guitar), John McClaskie (drums), Gina Harwood (base guitar) and Dean Miuccio (keyboard). To see all the band members who “rocked out,” click here.



Thank you to all of our sponsors, alumni bands, band managers, and participants that came out to make this the concert of the year and help support the mission of the Golden Bell Education Foundation!

The Palm Beach County School district released a new Emergency Rule, changing the protocol for students exposed to a positive COVID-19. This new rule allows parents/guardians of healthy children identified as being exposed to COVID-19 while on District property, but not showing any symptoms of the virus, the following options:

Allow the student to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic.

Quarantine the student for a period of time not to exceed seven days from the date of last direct contact with an individual who is positive for COVID-19.

If a student becomes symptomatic, following direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, or tests positive for COVID-19, the procedures set forth for symptomatic or COVID-19 positive shall apply.

Additionally, the Emergency Rule does not require those who come in contact with a COVID-positive individual be tested for the virus themselves. Nor does it change the existing requirement regarding facial coverings for the District. To view the entire policy, click here.



Join us in partnership with the Florida Chamber’s Institute for Political Leadership for a three-day virtual campaign school and community leadership training. Open to everyone, this free and non-partisan program is a great opportunity to learn how to prepare, organize and run a campaign. For more information and to register, click here. The Boca Raton Chamber Score Card provides our members, local stakeholders and leaders within our community real-time data points that are important to our local economy. These data points include:

Third grade reading scores for Palm Beach County

Poverty rate for Palm Beach County

Job growth in Palm Beach County

Unemployment rate in Palm Beach County

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com.



We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

Each year, the Boca Chamber creates its annual Business Legislative Agenda. This agenda covers important legislative issues that affect business on a local, county, state and federal level. Last week, Chamber leadership approved the 2022 legislative agenda that was created by members, community stakeholders and non-profits within our community.

In addition to advocating for these issues at home, the Chamber will also host a Fly-In to Tallahassee where participants will meet and engage with local legislators and state business leaders. The Fly-In will be held on January 11- 13th. If you would like to learn more about this event, please contact Sarah Pearson.



Speaking of advocay, today is National Voter Registration Day. Remember, your vote is your voice! Click here to register.



Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer ready – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

