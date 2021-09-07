Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Let us take a moment to think of the lives lost and the thousands of people that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida as it moved along the northern corridor of the United States. Our thoughts are with the business community and residents of those affected states.

The City of Boca Raton’s Communications & Marketing Division would like to improve how they communicate, connect, and engage with residents, visitors, and businesses in Boca Raton. Please take a few minutes to complete this short online survey. The feedback received will be valuable to the city’s ongoing efforts in keeping the entire community informed and involved.

Palm Beach State College (PBSC) is one step closer to helping their students obtain financial freedom. PBSC announced that it has eliminated nearly $2.3 million in debt to help 3,100 students impacted by the pandemic. Made possible through the Higher Education Relief Fund from the American Rescue Plan, the fund has provided more than $36 billion to colleges and universities across the country to help students pay off debt that is owed to their college or university. To learn more about the Higher Education Relief Fund, click here.

A new COVID-19 testing site opened at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach. The drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and weekends 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary and both antigen and PCR tests are available. Testing is free, but available insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the costs of testing. People receiving a COVID-19 test should bring their insurance card to the testing center. The Gaines Park testing site can be accessed only from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Mangonia Circle.

Join us this Thursday, September 9th at the Boca Raton Marriott for our eleventh consecutive in-person Monthly Membership Breakfast. Sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations – the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation will announce another $100,000 of grants to our local Boca Raton public schools and scholarship programs. Click here to register.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

9/7 – 12:00 p.m. International Business Alliance Roundtable -Virtual Event

Speaker: Yulimar Trumbo, Training and Coaching Programs Founder, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative

Topic: Virtual Selling – Enhancing the Human Factor for Success in a Virtual Selling World

Click here to register

9/9 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Monthly Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Bluegreen Vacations

Speaker: Mike Burke, Superintendent, The School District of Palm Beach County

Program: Golden Bell Education Foundation

Marriott Boca Raton at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

9/10 – 11:30 a.m. In-Person Diamond Awards Luncheon

Program: Recognizing Successful Women In Business

Diamond Award Recipient: Sophia Eccleston, Senior External Affairs Manager, Florida Power and Light

Pearl Award Recipient: Kasandra Diaz, Founder, Quickdropped

Class of 2020 Young Entrepreneur Academy Graduate

Boca Raton Community High School graduate

The Boca Raton (formerly known as the Boca Raton Resort & Club)

501 East Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

9/14 – 8:30 a.m. “From How To Wow” Workshop – Virtual Event

Speaker: Greta Schulz, President & CEO, Schulz Business SELLutions

Topic:Free workshop to learn how to create an endless stream of prospects, network more effectively, leverage partnerships, and build your personal brand

Click here to register

9/15 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N)

Sponsored By: Memorial Health

Speaker: John Dalton, President & CEO, Optimus RTS

Topic: Servant Leadership – Leading from Behind

Allegro Inspired Senior Living – Parkland

5900 Loxahatchee Road

Parkland, FL

Click here to register

9/16 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Network

Program: Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

City Hall of Boynton Beach

100 East Ocean Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL

Click here to register

I look forward to seeing you this Friday at the 2021 Diamond Awards Luncheon at The Boca Raton (Boca Raton Resort & Club). Do not miss this opportunity to celebrate and honor our 2021 Diamond Award Recipient, Sophia Eccleston of Florida Power and Light and our 2021 Pearl Award Recipient Kasandra Diaz of Quickdropped. To register click here.

Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer ready – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

