Medina Wins National Player of the Week Award

Sophomore defensive specialist Darlenis Medina won the Division II Defensive Player of the Week Award presented by the NJCAA for the week of August 29-September 4.

Darlenis had an outstanding week which saw her accumulate 75 DIGS, including a 50-DIG performance against Florida Gateway College in the first game of last week’s road trip.

This is the first national award for volleyball this season. Previously, Medina and Natalie Faulkner were named Region VIII Players of the Week for their performances last week.