Mandel Public Library Provides Free Resources, Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Boca Raton, FL – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Mandel Public Library is pleased to provide an expanded range of free community resources and services to support the community. Services include helping provide access to critical food and housing resources, job and interview training, homework assistance, weekend meals for families and much more. The latest information is available at wpbcitylibrary.org.

“Libraries have always played an important role in supporting literacy and academic achievement. However, we are further committed to support our community’s overall health and wellbeing,” said Lisa Hathaway, Mandel Public Library Director. “From food bank partnerships to helping with housing, shelter and mental health services, we provide support at no cost when people need it most.”

Some of the library’s programs, services and resources, all of which are free, include the following:

· Housing, Shelter, Food, Mental Health Services – The City of West Palm Beach is offering help to access key community resources including housing/shelter, food and mental health services. Kevin Jones, Coordinator of Community Initiatives, is on-site on the library’s 4th floor to help during the following hours: Mondays 3:00-5:00PM, Tuesdays 10:00AM to Noon, Wednesdays 10:00AM to Noon, and Thursdays 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

· Lois’ Food4Kids – To fill the nutritional gaps that children face on the weekends, the library has partnered with the Palm Beach County Food Bank to provide children ages 5 to 12 with one bag of food that includes two drinks, two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and one family dinner. Pickup is available starting on Friday afternoon in KidsSpace on the 3rd floor while supplies last.

· Community Benefits Support, provided by Palm Beach County Food Bank – Unsure how to access and complete applications for SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid applications and cash assistance? Schedule an appointment with Mario Mendez from the Food Bank, by calling (561) 345-5085 or email [email protected].

· Job Help and Resources – There are multiple ways at the library to get help with your job search. By appointment, speak with Career Coach Kathy Shabotynskyj to create or update your resume, get tips on interviewing, or your next career move. The library also welcomes CareerSource each Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, where bilingual (English and Spanish) staff can help with resume guidance, interview preparation, digital literacy and more.

· Homework Center – Students in grades K to 12 can receive free support from certified teachers with their homework, projects and test prep. Homework Center is sponsored by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

· Mandel Mobile – The library’s brand-new Wi-Fi-enabled minivan travels to communities in the north and south ends of the city, bringing connectivity and assistance to families in need. The minivan provides on-site broadband access as well as laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots that can be borrowed. The Mandel Mobile Library team also offers help with learning, providing area children and teens assistance and encouragement with their studies, along with nutritious snacks. Adults are able to take advantage of job-help programs that assist with job applications, resume building, and ESOL tutoring to improve English language skills. Check the library’s website for the latest schedule.

· Online Computer Classes-From Microsoft Office and email, to reading, math, and more—GCFLearnFree.org offers more than 200 topics, 2,000 lessons, 1,000 videos, and 50 interactives and games completely free.” Content is available 24 hours a day. Need help getting started? One-to-One computer help is available by appointment on Fridays.

For more information and the latest schedule for these and more programs and services, visit wpbcitylibrary.org, or (561) 868-7701.

About the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Founded in 1895, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has evolved from a modest Reading Room along the waterfront to an innovative and cutting edge facility located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach. The Mandel Public Library provides a wide range of programming for kids, teens, and adults focused on creating inspired lives by connecting people with information and ideas. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7700.

Many library programs are supported by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation, which raises funds for the Mandel Public Library to provide free quality programs, services, and resources that enrich and strengthen its diverse community. For more information, visit wpblf.org or call 561-868-7793.