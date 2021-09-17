MAC Art Gallery to Debut in Delray Beach

Frank Arnold

MAC Art Gallery will launch its’ Delray Beach location with a powerful Exhibition “The Messengers” by globally renowned Artist Frank Arnold. The Artist will accompany the presentation and allow Collectors and patrons the rare opportunity to meet this modern master and view an unparalleled Collection of his Iconic paintings and sculptures. The Opening Reception & Artist Appearance is Saturday, November 20 from 6-9 pm and is complimentary and open to the public. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-messengers-tickets-161136631001 – The exhibition presents November 1st through December 1st, 2021 and will be followed by a series of solo and group presentations by artists from across the gallery’s program of renowned contemporary artists including René Romero Schuler, the Collazo Collection, Jason Myers, Elena Bond, John La Huis, Bette Ridgeway, Bruce Rubenstein, Estella Fransbergen, Jeff Muhs and Angela & Kris Gebhardt. The Delray Beach location is MAC Art Galleries third location in South Florida and the “jewel in the crown” by all accounts. For more about the gallery and for further information visit http://www.macfineart.com/ or email [email protected]

MAC Art Gallery Delray Beach – 320 SE 2ND Avenue – Delray Beach, FL 33444