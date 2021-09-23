Local woman gets bitten by alligator while saving her dog

A 74-year-old woman gets bitten by an alligator while trying to save her dog.

As reported by WPLG, Suzan Marciano was walking her dog near a lake west of Boca Raton when the incident occurred.

Marciano let her gold retriever mix off its leash and it ran into the water. Then the dog was attacked by a six-foot-long alligator.

Marciano fought back to save her dog. “I wasn’t thinking. I did the only thing I could do. I came down on the alligator with all my weight,” says Marciano.

Both Marciano and her dog Nalu survived and are recovering from their injuries. Officers from the Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, and Florida Fish state that they couldn’t find the alligator.

An incident report also states that the FWC checked the area but couldn’t find where the attack occurred.