Local university students create art display at Town Center Mall

On Sept. 9, students from Lynn University painted two murals on the walls that lead to The Art Bar at Town Center Mall. The mural is located next to Neiman Marcus.

The artwork titled “Boca Walls” is led by Mark Sparacio, illustrator and Artist in Residence for Lynn University.

“Boca Walls” was created as a way to incorporate the excitement of Wynwood Walls in Town Center at Boca Raton.

The murals “Happiness” and “Peace, Love, Florida” will debut later in the month.

Two additional murals are expected to debut in December.