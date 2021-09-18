Local family fights to keep their pet chickens

A Boca Raton family tries to keep their chickens after receiving a 14 days’ notice to get rid of the birds.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the family received the notice from their homeowner’s association.

Damir Kadrubasic, who trains dogs for a living, states that he and his family owns chickens as pets.

He says that he trains them to socialize and behave around others like the dogs he works with.

“We’ve had chickens for approximately ten or eleven years. We love them, they are our pets,” says Kadrubasic.

While the family was on vacation, Kadrubasic and his wife got a notice from Ashley Park homeowners’ association. The notice informed them that the chickens needs a new home.

Neighbors and friends of the family protested the notice. They wrote petitions and posters asking for the chickens to stay.

Lawyer David Rondon states that the family’s notice was only a note with one sentence. Rodon claims that the notice didn’t say what the family violated and didn’t point out any bylaws that say the chickens weren’t allowed.

Rodon states that chickens can be considered domestic pets because they aren’t being used commercially. He also states that the homeowners association can’t selectively enforce rules themselves.