Linda Evangelista says she’s “deformed” after cosmetic treatment

Image courtesy of The Guardian

Model Linda Evangelista states she’s “deformed” after completing a non-surgical cosmetic treatment.

As reported by The Guardian, Evangelista had a “CoolSculpting” procedure done and suffered complications that changed her appearance.

In an Instagram post, Evangelista states how the procedure affected her appearance.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia … (it) has not only destroyed my livelihood, but it has also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse. “I have been left, as the media has described it, ‘unrecognizable,” says Evangelista.

Members of the fashion community have reached out to show Evangelista support through social media. People like Marc Jacobs, Jeremey Scott, Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell all showed Evangelista support.

“I applaud you for your courage and strength to share your experience and not be held hostage by it any more. I can’t image the pain you [have] gone through mentally these past 5 years,” says Naomi Cambell.

Evangelista’s post mentions a lawsuit. She also states that she intends to move “forward to rid myself of my shame.”