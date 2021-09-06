Lil Uzi Vert says pink diamond in his forehead was ripped off by fans

Image courtesy of Insider

Lil Uzi Vert says that a pink diamond he implanted in his forehead this year was ripped off by fans during a music festival. As reported by Insider, the incident happened during Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out. I still have the diamond so I feel good,” says Vert.

Vert debuted the pink diamond piercing in February with an Instagram photo. The diamond is reportedly worth $24 million.

The rapper wrote on Twiter that he got the diamond from jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte and was paying it off since 2017.

He also added that the diamond was worth almost 11 carats and cost more than his cars and homes combined.

Vert shared a photo of the diamond on a now-deleted social media post and wrote, “beauty is pain.”

He also shared a tweet of a now-deleted photo of blood dripping from his forehead and wrote, “If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die… No, seriously.”

In a separate tweet, the rapper showed off the diamond to fans and wrote, “Ok, we good.”