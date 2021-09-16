JIM MORAN INSTITUTE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESS AND NONPROFIT EXECUTIVE PROGRAMS

Boca Chamber Member Update

Broward/Palm Beach, Fla. — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, in Florida State University’s College of Business, is accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) and Nonprofit Executive Program (NPEP) held in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Offered at no cost to participants, the programs are funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. Application deadline is Thursday, September 30.

The SBEP and NPEP are designed for CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, presidents and executive directors of small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to capitalize on business opportunities, implement best practice management and turn challenges into strategic advantage. Participants represent a variety of industries.

“One of the things I enjoy most about my job is having the opportunity to work one-on-one with so many talented leaders in our community,” said Jennifer Kovach, director of the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operations. “Small business and nonprofit leaders face unique challenges, and many are still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic. Our programs offer a unique venue for these leaders to connect with others who are experiencing similar struggles and to resources that can help them thrive during these challenging times.”

“The biggest thing we have to learn as entrepreneurs is that we don’t know everything,” said Rigo Garcia, president and CEO of RigStar Digital Media and an SBEP graduate. “We have to keep learning, keep pivoting and keep getting better. The Jim Moran Institute is a great organization to add to your team and a wonderful resource for your entrepreneurial journey.”

The SBEP and NPEP consist of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a business or nonprofit organization. Starting in January and running through May, the sessions will be held in-person once a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every two weeks.

Applicants must be actively involved in running a business, be a key decision-maker and their company must have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees (or volunteers if the company is a nonprofit). The SBEP will be offered in both Broward and Palm Beach counties, while the NPEP will be offered in Broward County for Spring 2022.

Program graduates receive a certificate and have the opportunity to be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences and other Jim Moran Institute events. Since 2009, the South Florida team has guided and graduated 36 classes through its executive programs.

To apply for the Spring 2022 SBEP and NPEP programs, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/programs. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact [email protected], call 954-546-2735 or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition and leading-edge research.

Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball diamonds in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.