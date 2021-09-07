Indian state is hit with Nipah virus amid Covid-19 crisis

Kerala, the southern state in India is trying to stop the spread of the Nipah virus while fighting the Covid-19 virus. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, Kerala is on high alert after a 12-year-old child was killed by the virus Sept. 5.

Health officials have started isolating people and attempting contract tracing for those who came in contact with the child. The child died in a hospital in the city of Kozhikode.

The Nipah virus was originally discovered in the late ‘90s in Malaysia. It can be spread through fruit bats, human-to-human contact and pigs. There is no vaccine for the Nipah virus that causes fevers, vomiting and convulsions. The Nipah virus is also not a new Covid-19 variant.

The fatality rate of the Nipah virus is between 40% to 50% making it more fatal than Covid-19, according to the WHO. Kerala’s health minister told reporters that the eight samples of those who were in contact with the child that died have come back negative.

The Indian government has sent a team of experts to Kozhikode to help with contact tracing. There is also an issued list of recommendations which include strengthening health infrastructure in case of a growing outbreak.

The state is also battling the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the nation. Kerala registered 20,000 cases on Spet. 6 out of India’s daily total of 31,222 cases. The number of cases has declined, but officials and experts warn that the state should not let its guard down.