How to Get Kids Excited About Learning

(StatePoint) Pre-K learning is fundamental, giving children the skills they will need to thrive in school and beyond. But sometimes kids need more encouragement to get excited about learning. Here are some tools and strategies that can help:

Smart Screen Time

The plug-and-play TV video game LeapLand Adventures from LeapFrog is a great example of how learning video games can add value to your child’s screen time. But it’s not just educational, it’s also fun. Players hunt for keys to unlock the Clever Castle, and along the way, learn letters, numbers, shapes and colors. A great tool for early learners, kids can choose between two characters to explore Letterland, Numberville, Shapetown and Color Springs. Players can also explore more than 150 learning items at their own pace by playing the educational content directly in the Learning Center. With no web connection, downloads or account setup required, kids can start playing — and learning — right away. To get started, insert the plug-and-play HDMI game stick and USB power cable into the television and play using the wireless controller.

New Adventures

Visit a petting zoo. Explore a botanical garden. Attend a free outdoor concert. Try a food from another culture’s cuisine. Kids learn best when they are exposed to new sights, sounds and ideas, so build time into your schedule to try activities with your child that will bring to life what they have learned in the classroom.

Learning is Fun

With the right tools, you can get kids excited about learning. One interactive, portable system to try is the LeapStart Learning Success Bundle, which grows with your child using touch-and-talk pages and features games, puzzles and creative challenges to help kids build math, reading and problem-solving skills. Many activities have two levels with over 50 key skills per grade level, so kids can play and learn at the right level and move up when they’re ready. Included books are preloaded, one of which is “The Go! Go! Cory Carson Cory Carson Superhero School Book,” based on the popular animated series. And an expansive library of books (sold separately) are compatible with the system, covering a variety of preschool through first grade subjects. The easy-to-hold stylus is comfortable for kids of all ages, promotes proper writing grip and neatly clicks into the cover for storage. A computer with an internet connection is required to load book content onto the LeapStart system.

Social Hour

Pre-K learning is not all about academics. Kids also acquire valuable social skills like cooperation, communication, sharing and more. Whether it’s with play dates or the playground, be sure to give your child plenty of opportunities to flex these valuable life skills beyond the preschool classroom.

For more inspiration and educational tools, visit leapfrog.com/en-us/home.

With new tools and new adventures, you can leverage your child’s natural curiosity about the world to make learning exciting and fun.