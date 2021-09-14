Healthy, Safe and Affordable Home Cleaning Tips

(StatePoint) When it comes to keeping your home healthy, safe and clean, it’s all about balance. Using the following tips, you can make 2021 the year you perfect your cleaning technique affordably:

Get Prepped

Before getting started, wash your hands. Not only does it help you to avoid spreading germs, it’s also a great way to get into a cleaning mindset.

You can also give yourself a little motivational boost by putting on some great tunes. Check out the Ultimate Cleaning Playlist on Spotify, which features danceable hits spanning decades, or create your own. According to the experts, a bit of preparation can even streamline your efforts.

“Before any cleaning session, I take a few minutes to de-clutter. This makes the process of dusting and wiping down surfaces so much easier,” says Erin Chase, AlEn Cleanfluencer and busy mom of four.

Strike a Balance

Contrary to what you might assume, there’s no need to use a disinfectant cleaner on every surface, even in the age of COVID-19. High-touch areas such as doorknobs, light switches, remotes and countertops should be disinfected daily. You should also be sure to disinfect after visitors, and continually disinfect surfaces touched by sick household members. However, it’s important use strong cleansers mindfully. The power of bleach is a great way to disinfect properly where and when it’s needed. Be sure to use approved products, such as Cloralen Disinfectant Bleach, and follow the instructions on the label. Don’t use bleach on porous surfaces and never mix cleaning products — in particular don’t mix bleach with ammonia. This can result in dangerous fumes you shouldn’t breathe.

Go Green When You Can

For everyday messes, use naturally-derived cleaning products, such as Art of Green wipes and sprays, which are hardworking and safe for sensitive skin, making them good choices for “over and over” cleaning around kids and pets. Voted a 2020 Product of the Year by more than 40,000 consumers, Art of Green works on many surfaces and comes in two uplifting scents, Lavender Eucalyptus and Citrus and White Flowers. You can also help protect the planet by choosing products from companies committed to building a cleaner, more sustainable world. Many products from AlEn USA are made with sustainable ingredients, and the company recycles more plastic than it uses.

“The good news is that these products also offer great value, making it possible to get an effective eco-friendly clean at an affordable price,” says Chase.

Celebrate a Job Well-Done

“Cleaning is an opportunity to refresh your mindset,” adds Chase, who makes sure to celebrate a job well done with self-care rituals. “After cleaning, I always wash my hands and apply my favorite hand lotion.”

With a few smart cleaning tips, you can create an environment that helps protect the health and safety of your family and your pets.