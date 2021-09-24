Happy U.N. International Day of Peace in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – This past Tuesday, September 21st was the 2021 United Nations International Day of Peace, around the world and in our great city of Boca Raton. On Monday, September 20th, your neighbors at the Rotary Club of Boca Raton-Sunset recognized this celebration with Scott Singer, mayor of Boca Raton, who read a city-wide proclamation recognizing Hope, Peace, and Rotary in Boca Raton. According to https://internationaldayofpeace.org/, the International Day of Peace, “is observed around the world each year on the 21st of September. It was established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace.” To learn more: http://www.un-documents.net/a53r243b.htm.

Also at our peace celebration, our club recognized its first 2021 Scholar of the Month, with Julianna Lian, a dynamic student at Florida Atlantic University High School. She is a 2021 Florida Presidential Scholar nominee and the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Palm Beach Regional Science Fair, Senior Division, Cellular/Molecular Biology & Biochemistry 1st place winner. She says she learned about Rotary through Interact and this scholarship has had a positive effect on her ambition to one-day become a member of Rotary. Our club was astonished by her performance last night, what an amazing asset she is to our community. This is the goal of the Rotary Club of Boca Raton-Sunset, to share and grow Rotary, while strengthening relations with community partners that benefit youth education.

The Scholar of the Month program is part of a multi-year community partnership with Florida Atlantic University High School to promote excellence in youth education in Boca Raton. A cornerstone principle of Rotarians of Rotary International. Come learn more about this experience and more of what we do and how we do it a little differently in the Rotary Club of Boca Raton-Sunset, a community partner of Boca Raton, since 1996.

Friends, neighbors, Rotarians, near and far, join-in on the United Nations International Day of Peace with brothers & sisters of Rotary and neighbors from around the corner or around the globe on this day of friendship. For those interested in Rotary the Club of Boca Raton-Sunset, we welcome you to visit: https://bocasunsetrotary.org/ for more details.