Hagerty Family Gives $2.5 Million Gift to FAU Football

Florida Atlantic University Athletics received a $2.5 million gift from Michelle and Michael Hagerty to name the FAU head football coaching position in perpetuity. Hereafter, the position will be referred to as Hagerty Family Head Football Coach.

The Hagertys’ gift will directly support the FAU football program and will also support the Chasing Greatness Program, providing a holistic curriculum that encourages student-athletes to further enhance themselves academically, athletically, and personally. The curriculum aims to prepare FAU student-athletes for a successful career and life following their collegiate experience. Each student-athlete will have the opportunity to discover and develop strengths, values, and personal interests, while focusing on the well-being of the whole person.

Statement from Michelle and Michael Hagerty:

“We are honored and excited to be a part of the FAU community. Coach Willie Taggart, as a committed leader of young adults, inspired us to support the FAU football program. We are grateful for the opportunity to team up with and elevate this amazing group of student-athletes. Best wishes to the FAU football team. Go Owls!”

Statement from Florida Atlantic University President John Kelly :

“FAU is building a national reputation for academic and athletic excellence, thanks to generous donors like Michelle and Michael Hagerty. Their gift will help our hard-working football players continue to thrive, both in the classroom and in competition. Thank you, Michelle and Michael Hagerty!”

Statement from FAU Vice President & Director of Athletics Brian White:

“We are incredibly grateful for Michelle and Michael Hagerty’s generosity and passion for student-athletes. Their commitment to bettering the lives of our current and future student-athletes is truly an inspiration. We are very proud to name our Head Football Coaching position for their family. This is a transformational gift for our football program, athletic department and university.”

Statement from Hagerty Family Head Football Coach Willie Taggart:

“We can’t thank Michelle and Michael Hagerty enough for their generous support of the football program. I’m honored to hold the title of Hagerty Family Head Football Coach. We are also very grateful for their belief in the vision of the Chasing Greatness Program. We’re committed to making sure every one of our student-athletes has the best possible experience during their time at FAU, and this program is vitally important to our efforts off the field.”

The FAU football team opens its 2021 season Sept. 4 when they take on the University of Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Owls’ home opener is set for Sept. 11 at FAU Stadium.