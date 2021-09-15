Google kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with a doodle of Panamanian doctor

Google celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a doodle of Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rodhe.

As reported by United Press International, Murillo-Rodhe founded the National Association of Hispanic Nurses.

The artwork on Google’s homepage was created by Loris Lora, a guest artist from Riverside, Calif.

Murillo-Rodhe was born in Panama to a family of health care workers. Her family immigrated to San Antonio, Texas in 1945. She then dedicated her life to creating a nursing workforce that would benefit the Hispanic community.

Murillo-Rodhe started what is now known as the National Association of Hispanic Nurses or HAHN in 1975. She served as the first president of the organization and was granted a fellowship at the American Academy of Nursing, which is a great honor.

“Thank you for uplifting the next generation of Hispanic healthcare professionals, Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde!” says Google.