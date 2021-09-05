Fuller Center of Boca Raton Plans Inaugural Hero Walk for October at BRIC

By: Robert S Wenrotrh

The Fuller Center will honor essential and front line workers at the Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 9AM – Noon at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (5000 T-Rex Ave in Boca Raton).

According to Ellyn Okrent, the Center’s Chief Executive Officer, The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers and other frontline workers. During these difficult months grappling with a pandemic, it has been these individuals who have demonstrated the resiliency of our community

In addition to the one-mile walk, the event will also include children’s activities, a live DJ and a very special presentation by the Fuller Center children. Breakfast, snacks, and beverages will be available. There will also be a first responder’s area complete with vehicles on display from the Boca Raton Fire Rescue, Police Department, and FPL.

“The walk is open to everyone–no superhero cape needed! Come dressed as your personal ‘everyday hero’ for a fun morning as we honor all of the wonderful people in our community who go above and beyond to keep us safe and cared for during the pandemic,” said Okrent.

The event co-chairs are Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Carolina Doering, and Mary Sol Gonzalez. Major sponsors include ADT and FPL.

Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 12 are free.

To purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, visit FFCDC.org/special-events/2021-hero-walk/. To honor someone who made a difference in your life during the pandemic, contact Alana Lagerström at 561.609.1668 or email [email protected]