Published On: Sun, Sep 5th, 2021

Fuller Center of Boca Raton Plans Inaugural Hero Walk for October at BRIC

By: Robert S Wenrotrh

The Fuller Center will honor essential and front line workers at the Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 9AM – Noon at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (5000 T-Rex Ave in Boca Raton).

Patricia Anastasio

According to Ellyn Okrent, the Center’s Chief Executive Officer, The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers and other frontline workers. During these difficult months grappling with a pandemic, it has been these individuals who have demonstrated the resiliency of our community

Carolina Doening

In addition to the one-mile walk, the event will also include children’s activities, a live DJ and a very special presentation by the Fuller Center children. Breakfast, snacks, and beverages will be available. There will also be a first responder’s area complete with vehicles on display from the Boca Raton Fire Rescue, Police Department, and FPL.

Mary Sol Gonzalez

“The walk is open to everyone–no superhero cape needed! Come dressed as your personal ‘everyday hero’ for a fun morning as we honor all of the wonderful people in our community who go above and beyond to keep us safe and cared for during the pandemic,” said Okrent.

The event co-chairs are Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Carolina Doering, and Mary Sol Gonzalez.  Major sponsors include ADT and FPL.

Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 12 are free.

To purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, visit FFCDC.org/special-events/2021-hero-walk/. To honor someone who made a difference in your life during the pandemic, contact Alana Lagerström at 561.609.1668 or email [email protected]

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It