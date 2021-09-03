Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten dies

Image courtesy of USA Today

David Patten, New England Patriots’ former wide receiver, dies at 47. As reported by USA Today, Patten died Sept. 2 due to a motorcycle accident in Richland County, South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol informed The State newspaper that Patten’s motorcycle hit a sedan after driving into an opposing lane.

Patten played in the NFL for 12 years and was originally picked up by the New York Giants during the 1997 season.

He had a great impact with the Patriots by catching Tom Brady’s first postseason touchdown in the Super Bowl 37.

Patten was part of Super Bowl 38 and 39 with the New England Patriots. He also played for the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns. Patten finished his career in 2010 after catching 324 passes for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Many have expressed their condolence through social media including Damien Woody and Richard Seymour.

“Rest in power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known…prayers for David’s family,” says Woody on Twitter. “Heartbroken. Great man of God…lost for words-David Patten,” says Seymour on Twitter.