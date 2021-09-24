Feeding South Florida Fundraiser in Boynton

Boca Raton, FL – Feeding South Florida is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, 9/30 with James Beard-nominated Chef Lindsay Autry, James Beard Award winner Chef Allen Susser, and Chef Danielle Peacock – to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its 5000 square-foot training kitchen. Donations will boost the organization’s efforts to feed South Florida’s hungry and train them in careers that improve their lives.

Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-in-the-community-kitchen-feeding-south-florida-tickets-166102185107?fbclid=IwAR3R1kr3jX2G7pwPcBgOH20xXw2ttyonwP2Ke7XwA-2aswaxlobYpS5fW-M