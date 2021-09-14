FAU To Host Events Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Florida Atlantic University will celebrate Hispanic/Latina/o/x Heritage Month with a series of events from Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Oct. 15, at its Boca Raton, Jupiter and Broward campuses. The events are virtual, free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

The 2021 National Hispanic Heritage Month theme is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” It traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latina/o/x Americans celebrating heritage rooted in all Latin American countries. During this month and throughout the year, history, heritage, and the accomplishments of Hispanic and Latina/o/x Americans of past and present will be shared.

Bodega Central: Generational Trauma

Tuesday, Sept.14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Student Union Room 214, Davie Campus

This event will be a discussion platform uniting the voices and experiences of our Hispanic/Latina/o/x faculty, staff and students. For more information, email [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

United Greek Council Speakeasy Night

Tuesday, Sept.14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

House of Chambers

Students are allowed to attend the event and bring their poetry and rapping game in person and remotely. For more information, email [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

Adivina Quien (Guess Who)

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Poolside, Seatech Campus

Test your knowledge in a game of Adivina Quien (Guess Who) on Hispanic/Latina/o/x leaders. For more information, email [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

Hispanic Star: Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept.15 at 3 p.m.

Virtual registration: https://hispanicstar.org/hispanic-heritage-month/

Invite your company, organization, family and friends to begin Hispanic Heritage Month in a unified gathering to celebrate Hispanic heritage and set the tone for the month. Engage in building a stronger narrative about Hispanics.

____________________________________________________

United Greek Council Sorority and Fraternity Recruitment Night Fall 2021

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Virtual; Registration required

UGC Sorority and Fraternity Recruitment Night is an opportunity for women and men who are interested in joining a culturally based and/or historically Latinx or Asian organization. You will learn basic information about all United Greek Council organizations. The night will begin with an orientation from the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life, followed by organization presentations. Breakout rooms to gain more insight regarding membership also will be selected. The women and men of Lambda Theta Alpha, Latin Sorority, Inc., Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc., Lambda Alpha Upsilon Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Beta Rho Fraternity, Inc. and Delta Kappa Delta Sorority, Inc. will be the organizations participating. Business casual wear and no camera on is required for this event. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-4924.

____________________________________________________

Indigenous representations in Spanish Peninsular Literature – DESCUBRIMIENTO EN ACCIÓN – Descubra la verdad sobre el regreso de los ‘Indianos’ a España

Thursday, Sept.16 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Zoom registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6316297514878/WN_thfS8e7cS1WJ5AmzunR8lA

Join Nuria Godón, Ph.D., in the analysis of the figure of the “Indiano,” Spaniards who returned to Spain after making fortunes in America. Godón will talk about how the figure from the Indiano marked the end of the 19th century, how the narrative changed after the loss of overseas colonies of Cuba and Puerto Rico, and how the Philippines created myths based on the natives of the Iberian Peninsula. Presentation will be hosted in Spanish. For more information, contact [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

Multicultural Assembly

Friday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Grand Palm Room, Boca Raton campus

It is an event where all the student organization presidents and plus one are invited to a dinner so that they can mingle and speak on how to co-sponsor with the Multicultural Programming Board and with other Multicultural/Spiritual student organizations. RSVP is required. For more information, email [email protected]

____________________________________________________

Miami Pride Festival

Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miami

FAU students can attend the event to showcase their LGBTQ+ identities and advocate for ways to make South Florida more inclusive. For more information, contact 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

FAU Diversity Recruiting Showcase (Virtual)

Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Panel presentation: 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Networking: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

RSVP in Handshake!

https://fau.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/24982/student_preview?token=IkyXQEza5j48xPTfE_EEPSzcpJNrO_HtHnUbBSex2-8lyYHqf2QtdA

Many companies across all industries are focused on diversifying their workforce. For many, this means increased hiring of women, those who identify as LGBTQIA*, people of color, veterans, people with disabilities and others. Join us for this educational networking and recruiting event featuring representatives from multiple companies across industries. The goal is for students to learn of the variety of ways in which companies are hoping to attract and retain diverse talent from FAU. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3533.

____________________________________________________

Caribbean Student Association- General Body Meeting

Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Live Oak, Boca Campus

Bi-weekly meetings for all members of the Caribbean Students Association, to discuss organization business and socialize. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-412-7067.

____________________________________________________

‘In the Time of the Butterflies’ – Watch Party

Wednesday, Sept. 22 from noon to 1:45 p.m.

Zoom: https://fau-edu.zoom.us/j/81532095260?pwd=bkNRNVRBNkxUWDhWeTgzSmNoUVJ6Q

Meeting ID- 815 3209 5260

Passcode- Ktx5HL

Join in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by watching the film based on the book “In the Time of the Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez – then participate in the discussion facilitated by Mary Ann Gosser-Esquilín, Ph.D., on Friday, Sept. 24. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-2432.

____________________________________________________

Brazilian Student Association (BRASA) First Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Student Union, Boca Raton campus

This will be the first meeting of the semester where members will be able to officially meet the BRASA officers as well as get to know each other. They will also discuss future event ideas with the members. For more information, contact [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

Bodega Central: Generational Trauma

Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Majestic Palm Room, Student Union, Boca Raton Campus

A discussion platform uniting the voices and experiences of FAU’s Hispanic/Latina/o/x faculty, staff and students. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

America Runs on STEM

Thursday, Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Zoom: https://bit.ly/americarunsonstempart2

Join an interactive panel discussion where students and educators discuss the importance of being a part of the STEM field and the obstacles faced by being a Hispanic/Latino/a/x person. For more information, contact [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

‘In the Time of the Butterflies’ – Book/film Discussion

Friday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Hybrid: Boca GS 226 or via Zoom

Zoom: https://fau-edu.zoom.us/j/81532095260?pwd=bkNRNVRBNkxUWDhWeTgzSmNoUVJ6Q

Meeting ID- 815 3209 5260

Passcode- Ktx5HL

Join in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by joining the discussion of the book “In the Time of the Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez and facilitated by Mary Ann Gosser-Esquilín, Ph.D. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-2432

____________________________________________________

DACA Fall 2021 No.1

Friday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Meeting of the minds to discuss current political policies and create awareness toward the DACA program. For more information, contact [email protected] .

____________________________________________________

Bodega Central: Generational Trauma

Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Burrow, Student Union, Jupiter Campus

A discussion platform uniting the voices and experiences of FAU’s Hispanic/Latina/o/x faculty, staff and students. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

Fiesta de Barrio Sensacional (Sensational Block Party)

Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Davie Campus

Explore Latina/o/x culture with dancing and food to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, contact [email protected] or 954-236-1467.

____________________________________________________

Dominoes Tournament

Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Student Union Esports Arena, Boca Raton Campus

To commemorate Hispanic History Month, the FAU Student Union will be holding its first ever dominoes tournament inside the FAU Esports Arena. Alongside the ongoing tournament, traditional Hispanic-inspired mocktails will be served on the FAU Esports Arena patio for all to enjoy. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-2471.

____________________________________________________

Salsa Under the Stars

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Burrow, Jupiter Campus

Come out to the Burrow to learn about Hispanic/Latina/o/x cultures. Then learn how to salsa dance from a professional instructor. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-799-8145.

____________________________________________________

Wellness Hoot

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon

Breezeway, Boca Raton Campus

Visit the Owls Care Leaders for a discussion on stress and resiliency within Hispanic and Latinx/a/o communities. Earn some Hoot Loot for exciting prizes! For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-1048.

____________________________________________________

FUTUROS Retreat

Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Palm Room, Student Union, Boca Raton Campus

The FUTUROS Retreat is a one-day, cohort-based retreat for participants to connect with one another, develop personal and professional skills, and begin transforming leadership potential into action. This year’s focus is on encouraging participants to build comunidad (community), enhance their educational experiences and to reflect on the complex notions of their Latinidad (Latina/o/x identity). For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

Bodega Central: Decolonization

Monday, Oct. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: tinyurl.com/EventsML

A discussion platform uniting the voices and experiences of FAU’s Hispanic/Latina/o/x faculty, staff, and students. Event topics include issues that affect the Hispanic/Latina/o/x community, such as identity formation, immigration, cultural complexities, financial literacy, and social justice. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

‘In the Heights’ Movie Night

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Student Union, Boca Raton Campus

Join Multicultural Programming in watching Lin Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” a movie about Hispanic/Latina/o/xs in a neighborhood of New York. Snacks will be included. For more information, contact [email protected]

____________________________________________________

#UnidosSomosFAU Tabling Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Student Union, Boca Raton campus

The tabling fair will be an environment to engage Hispanic/Latina/o/x students by showcasing the departments, student organizations, and resources available to aid in their overall success at the institution. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact [email protected] or 561-297-3959.

____________________________________________________

Noche Caribe

Friday, Oct. 15 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Student Union, Boca Raton Campus

A night full of celebrating Hispanic/Latina/o/x culture with music and dance. For more information, contact [email protected]

____________________________________________________

DACA Fall 2021 No. 1

Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Meeting of the minds to discuss current political policies and create awareness toward the DACA Program. For more information, contact [email protected] .