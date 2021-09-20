FAU Department of Theatre and Dance Announces 2021-22 Season

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Theater and Dance in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has announced its 2021-22 season, opening with “Hedda Gabler” from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 10 in Studio One Theatre on FAU’s Boca Raton campus at 777 Glades Road. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124.

Ibsen’s thrilling psychological masterpiece, “Hedda Gabler,” is a study of a cultivated woman, recently returned from her honeymoon, whose boredom and frustration with the stifling life she is forced to lead, drive her along a path of control and destruction.

The remainder of FAU’s Department of Theatre 2021-22 season includes:

The Illusion by Tony Kushner, adapted from Pierre Corneille’s “L’Illusion Comique”

November 12 -21, 2021 Studio 1 Theatre

The illusion is freely adapted by Kushner from L’illusion Comique by French playwright Pierre Corneille. An elegantly comedic and genuinely moving story of an old man’s search for his long-lost son. The father, facing mortality, desperate to find the son he drove away years before, travels in the dead of night to a mysterious cave. There he engages the services of a wizard, who conjures up visions of the romantic, adventurous, perilous life the son has been living since his father expelled him from home. A wildly entertaining tale of passion and regret, of love, disillusionment, and magic.

Tickets: $22

Repertory Dance Theatre Ensemble: Joy in Motion: Mexico to Broadway

December 10-11, 2021 University Theatre

A professional dance concert under the direction of Danielle Jolie Dale-Hancock with guest artist Daniel Gwirtzman of the Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company of NYC. And a world premiere collaboration with the full student orchestra from FAU’s School of Music performed with RDTE members and former Broadway performer, guest artist Ashley Bachner.

Tickets: $22

Lady Windemere’s Fan, by Oscar Wilde

February 18 – 27, 2022 Studio One Theatre

By the playwright of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a witty evaluation of marriage, sex and gender politics in this satire is set in 1920’s London. Lady Windermere suspects that her husband is having an affair with a mysterious woman. After he denies her allegations, she decides to invite the woman in question to her 21st birthday party. Will she exact her revenge and find comfort in another man? What is the true identity of the mysterious Mrs. Erlynne and why is Lord Windermere secretly giving her money?

Tickets: $22

Richard III, by William Shakespeare

April 15-24, 2022 Studio One Theatre

Richard III is an electric and visceral play about power, murder, and justice. Insecure and desperate to prove himself a man, Richard, the hunchbacked, charismatic villain leaves a trail of blood and despair as he works his way to the throne. Driven by fatalism and anger, his tyranny is unmatched and he is content to bring his nation down with him if it will serve his purpose.

Tickets: $22

Dances We Dance Spring Showcase

April 29 – 30, 2022 University Theatre

Dances We Dance is a capstone experience for students enrolled in all genres and levels of dance at FAU. These students create dances, learn choreography, explore expressiveness, and give thrilling performances of dance in a wide array of genres.

Tickets: $15

Group and package tickets are available by calling 561-297-6124. Box Office fees may apply. For more information about FAU’s Department of Theatre, visit www.fau.edu/theatre.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, all patrons regardless of vaccination status are expected to wear masks while indoors in any FAU facilities. Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath) will be asked to leave the venue to support the safety and protection of the university community.

