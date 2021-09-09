FAU Baseball Receives Largest Gift in Program History

A $1 million gift commitment to the Florida Atlantic University baseball program – the largest gift in Owls’ baseball history – has been made anonymously.

Funds from this gift will be earmarked for the Future of FAU Baseball Fund, which is dedicated to improving the program’s facilities.

“We are incredibly grateful for this gift and the generous philanthropic support,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White said. “We greatly appreciate the belief in our vision for the future of our baseball program. Head coach John McCormack has done a tremendous job building an incredibly successful program. We are looking forward to seeing the impact a gift like this will have on the baseball program’s facilities.”

McCormack leads an FAU baseball program that has won six conference championships and made six appearances in NCAA postseason play in his 13 years as head coach. All-time, the Owls have produced players who have earned 20 All-America and 48 all-region honors.

“This is a transformational gift that will immediately help our program,” Coach McCormack said. “This gift will be the centerpiece of a larger effort to upgrade the entire baseball facility. The family that is making this first step possible are wonderful people who want to invest in our players and the program. I can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”

This is the 20th six- or seven-figure gift and the sixth gift of $1 million or more to FAU Athletics since March of 2018. In addition, the anonymous donor now becomes the 15th individual or family donor to reach $1 million or more in lifetime giving to FAU Athletics.

To contribute to the Future of FAU Baseball Fund, contact Michael Graffin, Senior Associate AD for Development, at 845-499-3428 or email him at [email protected]