FAU Baseball Adds Kirkpatrick to Staff

The Florida Atlantic University baseball team and head coach John McCormack are proud to announce the hiring of pitching coach Brady Kirkpatrick to the staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

“The culture and winning tradition that Coach McCormack and his staff have created in Boca Raton is special,” said Kirkpatrick. “The passion for baseball, development and building relationships is outstanding. I am incredibly honored and very excited for this opportunity to join the FAU family.”

Kirkpatrick comes to FAU most recently having coached at Harvard University for the past three years. That includes helping lead the team to the 2019 Ivy League Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance, each the program’s first since 2005. The Crimson’s 27 wins that year was also the most since 2005.

Prior to Harvard, he coached for two seasons at Monmouth University, where the Hawks were 2018 MAAC regular season champions, and that year, set the single-season program strikeout record. Before that, he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Rochester University, and coached two summers with the Mountain West College Summer League as well.

Kirkpatrick’s playing career began at the University of Maryland, for three seasons, including being part of the Terrapins’ first ever Super Regional team in 2014, and he also pitched in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2012. He finished his college career at the University of San Diego, and began coaching there as well, in the fall of 2015 as a volunteer assistant.

“Brady is one of the brightest young minds in the pitching game,” said McCormack. “He also has the people skills to match. I am excited for him to get to work with our guys. I look forward to working alongside him.”

The Eugene, Oregon native earned his undergraduate degree in criminology and criminal justice from Maryland, and his master’s degree from San Diego in global business leadership. At Maryland, he earned the Scholar Athlete Award for three consecutive seasons, and he was a SAAC representative at both schools, as well as for the West Coast Conference while at USD.

Kirkpatrick takes the place of David Kopp, now an assistant at the University of Florida, who replaced Jason Jackson, currently pitching coach at the University of Alabama.