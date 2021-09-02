Families in Need Treated to a Family Fun Day

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, August 29, Deliver the Dream hosted a Family Fun Day at Flamingo Gardens. Participating families had the opportunity to come together in an enriching environment to build their social support network, create new memories and remain connected as a family.

“Working with community partners is an essential part of the Family Fun Day program,” said Maureen Kohler, Executive Director of Deliver the Dream. “We have a wonderful relationship with Flamingo Gardens, who waived entrance fees for our families and showcased a private animal encounter show. Little Smiles donated lunch, drinks and all the craft items needed for the creative bug-themed activities.”

The Family Fun Day was themed around David Rogers’ Big Bugs exhibit at Flamingo Gardens this summer. “There were a total of 11 families in attendance; with one family driving down from St. Cloud to join us,” said Kohler. “This was our first in-person program in over a year and a half. Everyone was so excited to get together. We hope to host another Family Fun Day next month–the Fall Family Fishing Classic!”

About Deliver the Dream

Deliver the Dream (DTD), Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides programs that strengthen families facing a serious illness, crisis or disability. Founded in 1997, Deliver the Dream has served more than 11,500 family members and supported a variety of populations including autism spectrum disorders, adult and childhood cancers, death of a loved one, Down syndrome, epilepsy, LGTBQ youth and teens, Multiple Sclerosis and veterans in the United States. Deliver the Dream’s programs continue to restore hope, strengthen relationships, and change perspectives to provide inspiration for the future.

