City of Boca Raton Unveils New Website and City App

The City of Boca Raton has introduced a new communications initiative which aims to build a stronger and more unified connection with the City’s residents, visitors, and businesses. The initiative will introduce additional avenues to easily connect with the City and a more modern and vibrant design aesthetic across all City communication channels. These efforts include a website refresh with new design elements, launch of a new app to report concerns, and a text messaging notification service.

Following the uncertainty experienced by the entire community over the past year and a half, the City is encouraging the community to REDISCOVER BOCA RATON and further engage, connect, and enjoy the City they know and love. The communications initiative consists of the following elements:

Website Refresh: The City’s website, www.MyBoca.us, now features a more modern, sleek design with improved features. The upgrades include a more aesthetically pleasing experience for website visitors, a more efficient layout, and new quick buttons to navigate to specific department pages faster. Visitors will notice a new website symbol which links Boca Raton’s past with its future. It incorporates the sails from the official City seal in a modern look that signifies new horizons and the progression of the City toward an innovative and sustainable future.

NEW MyBoca App: The user-friendly interface provides a faster, at-your-fingertips tool to instantly report a concern to the City, see a real time map of all reported concerns, check beach conditions, pay your water bill, find resources for new residents, and discover things to do in Boca Raton. The functionality will also help reduce staff resources and time. The app is currently available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “City of Boca Raton.”

NEW Civic Ready Texting Service: The text message notification software will help keep residents better informed and safe. The mass notification system can quickly reach residents with alerts for City services, special events and more. Boca Raton residents can sign up for the service by visiting the link.

“By uniting our history and our future, we hope this new marketing initiative will instill a sense of pride in our City, encourage new opportunities, and provide increased communication channels accessible to everyone”, said Anne Marie Connolly, Communications & Marketing Manager. “We encourage the entire community to explore – visit the website, download the app, sign up for alerts and further engage in all ways with their city.”

The City’s Communications & Marketing Division was created in 2016 and manages the City’s public and community relations, website, digital and social media, crisis communications and graphic design responsibilities. For more information about the new initiative, visit the City’s website at www.MyBoca.us.