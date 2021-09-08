Cars and Coffee

September 12, 2021 at Palm Beach Outlets

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets will host Cars & Coffee on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

The 8th Anniversary of Cars & Coffee at Palm Beach Outlets is a free meet and greet featuring exotics, classics, custom, muscle cars and more. Additionally, there will be a wide array of vendors, giveaways, and other surprises. Various retailers and restaurants will have early access shopping before 11:00 a.m. Spectator and spectator parking are complimentary. Cars & Coffee is open to all makes, models and vintages. Adam’s Polishes serves as Title Sponsor for the shows. Vehicle registration is available at CarsandCoffeePBRegistration. Cars & Coffee will be at Palm Beach Outlets on Sundays, October 17, November 14, and December 5, 2021. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.