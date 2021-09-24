Caridad Center: Do you want to learn from our Educational programs and much more…

Caridad Center

Boca Raton, FL – Who we are

∙ The Prevention Education and Training Program:

∙ Is a program that takes a comprehensive approach to the prevention, education, and treatment of chronic diseases

∙ Delivers family-centered, culturally competent care

∙ Provides early detection, treatment, and health education for low-income residents who have, or are at-risk for chronic diseases, such as: diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Educational programs (Available after October 1st)

One- Day Health Educational Classes: (45 minutes) English and Spanish. By zoom and In person. NOT in Creole at the moment.

∙ Breast Health Education

∙ Cervical Cancer Prevention

∙ Covid-19 Education

∙ Covid-19 Vaccination Hesitation

∙ Medication Therapy Management

∙ Nutrition

∙ Oral Health Education

∙ Physical Activity

∙ Skin Care Prevention

∙ HIV and STD Education

∙ Addressing Social Determinants of Health

∙ Obesity

∙ Prostate Cancer

∙ Cardiovascular Diseases

Educational Demonstration (In Person ONLY): English and Spanish ∙ Breast Health Education

∙ Cervical Cancer Prevention

∙ Cardiovascular Diseases

∙ Nutrition

∙ Oral Health Education

∙ Skin Care Prevention

Health Screenings:

∙ Self-assessment diabetes screening by the American Diabetes Association ∙ Link and navigation services

Health Educational Workshops – 6 day sessions (2 hours and 30 minutes per day) English and Spanish:

∙ Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (CDSM)

∙ Tomando Control de su Salud

∙ Diabetes Self-Management (DSMP)

∙ Manejo Personal de la Diabetes

To request any educational programs, Caridad Center require from the Organization the following:

∙ MOU signed by the both parties – The Organization and Caridad Center, prior the educational program

To request any educational programs, Caridad Center require from the Organization’s participants the following:

∙ Educational Pre-post test

∙ Participants demographics/sign in sheet form

∙ Satisfaction survey for Community Health Worker and Educational program

Important: Caridad Center requested a minimum of one (2) weeks to schedule any educational program.

Contact information:

Ana Neira

Outreach and Event Coordinator