Caridad Center: Do you want to learn from our Educational programs and much more…
Boca Raton, FL – Who we are
∙ The Prevention Education and Training Program:
∙ Is a program that takes a comprehensive approach to the prevention, education, and treatment of chronic diseases
∙ Delivers family-centered, culturally competent care
∙ Provides early detection, treatment, and health education for low-income residents who have, or are at-risk for chronic diseases, such as: diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity.
Educational programs (Available after October 1st)
One- Day Health Educational Classes: (45 minutes) English and Spanish. By zoom and In person. NOT in Creole at the moment.
∙ Breast Health Education
∙ Cervical Cancer Prevention
∙ Covid-19 Education
∙ Covid-19 Vaccination Hesitation
∙ Medication Therapy Management
∙ Nutrition
∙ Oral Health Education
∙ Physical Activity
∙ Skin Care Prevention
∙ HIV and STD Education
∙ Addressing Social Determinants of Health
∙ Obesity
∙ Prostate Cancer
∙ Cardiovascular Diseases
Educational Demonstration (In Person ONLY): English and Spanish ∙ Breast Health Education
∙ Cervical Cancer Prevention
∙ Cardiovascular Diseases
∙ Nutrition
∙ Oral Health Education
∙ Skin Care Prevention
Health Screenings:
∙ Self-assessment diabetes screening by the American Diabetes Association ∙ Link and navigation services
Health Educational Workshops – 6 day sessions (2 hours and 30 minutes per day) English and Spanish:
∙ Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (CDSM)
∙ Tomando Control de su Salud
∙ Diabetes Self-Management (DSMP)
∙ Manejo Personal de la Diabetes
To request any educational programs, Caridad Center require from the Organization the following:
∙ MOU signed by the both parties – The Organization and Caridad Center, prior the educational program
To request any educational programs, Caridad Center require from the Organization’s participants the following:
∙ Educational Pre-post test
∙ Participants demographics/sign in sheet form
∙ Satisfaction survey for Community Health Worker and Educational program
Important: Caridad Center requested a minimum of one (2) weeks to schedule any educational program.
Contact information:
- Ana Neira
- Outreach and Event Coordinator
- ONLY text to cell-phone: 954-263-2260