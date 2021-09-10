Cam Newton is released from New England Patriots

Cam Newton is released from the New England Patriots as starting quarterback. As reported by CBS Sports, Mac Jones will now be the starting quarterback.

Many were surprised by the change in quarterbacks because Newton was the starting quarterback for most of the preseason.

On Sept. 10, Newton released a Youtube video about the team’s decision to release him. “Did it catch me by surprise being released? Absolutely,” says Newton.

Newton also addressed a series of events that led him to miss five days of training camp. Newton states that there was a miscommunication about the away-from-facility Covid-19 testing.

He continued saying that his absence was due to a doctor’s appointment about a foot surgery in 2019 and that the Patriots approved his absence. Newton states that if he knew he would miss five days of practice then he wouldn’t have visited the doctor.

However, the pro athlete believes that the Patriots would have released him regardless of the missed practices.

“Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for 5 days? Honestly yes, it was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes,” says Newton.

Newton says that he believes he was released because his “aura” would be a distraction to the other players. However, Newton states that he will willing to be Jones’ backup and thinks that Jones will be productive as the team’s starter.