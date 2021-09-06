Published On: Mon, Sep 6th, 2021

Brazilian Business Group

Luciana Beuke – Rotary Club of Boca Raton West President and Elizabeth Alderete – Brazilian Business Group President

Boca Raton, FL – On September 2nd, The Brazilian Business Group hosted a luncheon at the Towers Club in Fort Lauderdale to introduce the new board for the year 2021-22.

In a relaxed atmosphere, BBG reinforced its mission to integrate professionals and entrepreneurs in South Florida.

The new board is formed by: Elizabeth Alderete, President; Leonardo Resende, Vice President. Advisors: Aloysio Vasconcellos, Andrea Faria, Alessandra Leme, Ahpaly Coradin, Fernando Mello, João Gomes, Maria Ravani, Marina Couto, Monica Ribeiro, Pierre Taschereau, Russell Weaver, Sabrina Torrela and Vera Schafer.BBG has a great and innovative schedule for this semester.

Register on our website and join us.www.brazilianbusinessgroup.com

