Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Nov. 14

Walkers at the 2019 Walk (The 2020 Walk was held virtually due to Covid)

Boca Raton, FL – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Boca Raton residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Nov. 14.

While last year’s event was mainly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host this year’s Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer’s in person. Walk Director Stefanie Mardar noted that the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the Association’s top priorities, however.

“All events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more,” Mardar said. “We will also be offering options to participate online and in local neighborhoods and will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 people living with the disease and 527,000 caregivers.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking.

Walk participant Judy Stauffer, who leads the Harbour’s Edge fundraising team, shared: “I walk because I work in a community that has residents I care for and want to make a difference in their lives. My grandmother, mother and sister also suffered from the disease.”

The Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off with an Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m., Nov. 14, at the Sunset Pavilion at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.