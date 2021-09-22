Boca Raton Garden Club Presents Fall Craft & Plant Sale

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Garden Club will Present a Fall Craft and Plant Sale on Octob15-16, 2021 Friday to Saturday from 9AM to 2PM at the Club’s beautiful gardens and clubhouse, 4281 NW 3rd Ave. Boca Raton. This huge Sale will feature handmade decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and the Holidays, as well as unusual gifts and crafts and hundreds of healthy plants propagated by club members. This event is free and the public is welcome. Masks and social distancing will be required

The Boca Raton Garden Club has a long history of supporting the Boca community with scholarships and junior gardening programs for local students and Garden Therapy for senior citizens at FAU’s Memory and Wellness Center. Funds from Club events are also used to send students and counselors from Boca schools to Camp Wekiva nature camp each year. For more information on the Boca Raton Garden Club, please visit www.bocaratongardenclub.org or call 561-395-9376.