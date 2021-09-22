Boca Helping Hands and FAU Held Hunger Cereal Drive During Hunger Action Month

Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by holding the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Georgia Southern football game on September 11 at FAU Stadium. The event collected 316 pounds of cereal for BHH. Those who donated one or more cereal boxes got into the game for free.

“We love partnering with Luke and Jett, who have become household names in Boca Raton,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “We’re happy that FAU provided the perfect venue for our community to participate while having some fun and even happier that they got to celebrate an Owls victory. A win all around!”

Cereal4All was started by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton, now 13 years old. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands with their parents, Jett and Luke discovered that cereal is one of the least donated items to food banks. So they organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their school in 2016 when they were just eight years old. The boys have since expanded the program to 10 more schools in the area.

FAU’s Community Service Club was the first college organization to participate in Cereal4All, and they collected more than 400 pounds of cereal in April. In addition, club members volunteered on game day to collect cereal and hand out free football game tickets.

For more ways to get involved during Hunger Action Month, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/HungerActionMonth to explore volunteer opportunities, food drives, fundraisers, and educational information.