Boca Beat, 09/24
- Palm Beach County School District is one of several districts to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mandatory mask-wearing, members of the public have been voicing their concerns over this decision. Throughout the Sept. 22 meeting, the majority of public commenters were unsupportive of the current mask mandate.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by holding the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Georgia Southern football game on September 11 at FAU Stadium. The event collected 316 pounds of cereal for BHH. Those who donated one or more cereal boxes got into the game for free.
- Florida Atlantic University’s MBA Sport Management program improved by 11 spots in a ranking of the world’s Top 40 postgraduate sport management degrees. FAU moved to No. 19 for 2021 from No. 30 last year and was one of only three Florida universities included in the rankings by Sport Business, a London-based global intelligence service.
- As comic book fans flock to Florida Supercon today, a new comic book will be unveiled to honor the real-life heroes who voluntarily donate blood stem cells and bone marrow to save the lives of patients battling blood cancer. Entitled “The Call,” the digital comic book is created by Gift of Life Marrow Registry in collaboration with cartoonist Angus Cameron. Fans attending the convention may visit Gift of Life booth #411 for a direct download of the comic book and the opportunity to join the registry.
- September is a month known for its suicide prevention. However, suicide prevention is not limited to one month. Suicide is considered the tenth leading cause of death in the country according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Despite this, many people prefer not to talk about suicide or mental health. Talking about mental health or having suicidal thoughts has been a taboo topic for years, but it shouldn’t be.
- Students from Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) are lighting up New York City’s Times Square in an ad campaign for Microsoft Teams featuring tennis star Coco Gauff. The campaign started running in Times Square during the U.S. Open and it will run through September 27.
- Laughing Spree Fest 2021 comes to Boca Raton, FL December 3-4, 2021, put tickets on-sale starting at sixty-five dollars to see major stand-up comedy acts and leading Florida DJs, as well as experience a variety of “Villages” on-site at the venue. The event recently announced top touring comics, Jim Norton and Bryan Callen on the line-up last month in addition to many other comedians, and more major talent announcements are coming in September. Laughing Spree Fest is a multi-media, immersive comedy, music and art festival supporting national charities and community groups at Sunset Cove Amphitheater with over twenty performers and artists.
- The National Society of Arts & Letters of Florida will hold their long-awaited annual Star Maker Awards on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6:30 pm at The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton. Boca Ballet Theatre’s Co-Artistic Directors Jane Tyree and Dan Guin will be the recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Guests will also be treated to performances by the Society’s talented National and Local scholarship and competition winners. Tickets are $250 per person and include a sumptuous 3-course dinner and open bar. Learn more at www.NSALFlorida.org/events.
- The Fuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Event co-chairs are Fuller Center Board President Simone Spiegel and Foundation Board President Peg Anderson, with fellow Fuller Center Board members Hiromi Printz and David Clark serving as Honorary Chairs.
About the Author