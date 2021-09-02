Boca Beat, 09.02
- Before COVID-19 turned the world upside down, Palm Beach Atlantic’s 2021 Employee of the Year spent countless hours helping students succeed in the classroom, in community service and in living away from home for the first time. When COVID-19 hit, she applied that same dedication and care for students to the University’s response. Kate Magro, associate vice president for student development, received a standing ovation when she was named Employee of the Year during Community Day last week.
- Florida Atlantic University Athletics received a $2.5 million gift from Michelle and Michael Hagerty to name the FAU head football coaching position in perpetuity. Hereafter, the position will be referred to as Hagerty Family Head Football Coach.
- Boca Raton will be getting its first Chick-fil-A despite some traffic concerns. As reported by WFLX, the store will be within city limits and located on Palmetto Park Square. The shopping center is located off Palmetto Park Square and I-95. Most people are excited to see the chain store replace the old Sun Trust Bank.
- A team from The Cane Institute for Advanced Technologies at A.D. Henderson University School (ADHUS) recently competed in the virtual 2021 International SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Championship. The Cane Institute for Advanced Technologies (TCI) Kingfishers won first place in the middle school division for their engineering team interview and engineering presentation.
- The Florida League of Mayors, an organization for Florida’s Mayors, founded and developed by Florida’s Mayors, announced that Scott Singer, Mayor of the City of Boca Raton, was elected President of the Association. He succeeds outgoing President Terrill Hill, Mayor of the City of Palatka, and will serve a one-year term.
- A Tallahassee judge recently blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order on masks. As reported by CBS 12 News, the judge ruled that school districts should be able to implement mask mandates in public schools. Florida parents have also sued the governor, the Department of Education and the education commissioner in an attempt to allow schools to implement Covid-19 prevention measures.
- Last week, Lynn University earned recognition among the nation’s most diverse colleges for the second year in a row. Niche, an online resource that connects people to their future schools, neighborhoods and workplaces, named Lynn the Most Diverse College in America for 2021 and second in the country for 2022. The award ranks 4,150 colleges nationwide on factors of geography, diversity and tolerance on campus.
- The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® recently named the recipients of its 2021 Research Park Distinguished Awards. The awards celebration will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. outside at The Addison, 2 East Camino Real, Boca Raton. Tickets cost $135 per person.
- Patricia V. Richie, Palm Beach State College’s former longtime dean of Business, Trades and Public Safety programs, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 24, her family has announced. Richie, whom many called Pat or Dean Richie, had worked at the College in various workforce roles for 27 years before retiring in January. “Pat truly loved working at Palm Beach State College and spoke very highly and fondly of both her work family and the countless students she had the pleasure of mentoring and leading at the College,” her family said in a statement.
- Bounding with energy, new and returning Sailfish and their families arrived on campus last week, ready for another year of Christ-first, in-person education. Steering Committee members — upperclassmen hand-picked for leadership roles — hauled surfboards, storage bins and pillows into residence halls for families.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has planned a variety of initiatives, giving members of the community the opportunity to help feed local families who are “food insecure” during September’s Hunger Action Month. The initiatives include opportunities to advocate, volunteer, and raise needed funds.
- A Boca Raton woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night in Coconut Creek. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Brittni Muldrew was speeding in a white Mercedes-Benz near the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd when she was stopped by police.
