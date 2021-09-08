B’nai Torah Congregation’s Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program Hosts Park Clean-up at Quiet Waters

Boca Raton, FL – In recognition of the Jewish ceremony of Tashlich, which takes place between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and during which Jews symbolically cast their sins away by throwing breadcrumbs in into the water, B’nai Torah Congregation’s TLC Program is putting an environmental twist on the holiday. B’nai Torah Congregation is hosting an a “Reverse Tashlich” event, where attendees and community members will be asked to take garbage and trash out of the water and local parks.

The concept was originally created in 2016 by students at Eckerd College. The goal is to raise awareness about the deep Jewish connection to the Sea, the profound spiritual nature of water, and reinforce the urgent moral imperative to protect the marine environment. On September 12, Jewish communities around the world will participate in this important initiative.

“We are excited to join this national effort as the environment is a priority for our congregation and its members,” said Summer Faerman, Director of TLC Programs at B’nai Torah Congregation. “This is a way to honor our traditions and care for the earth all at the same time.”

WHEN: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 9:00am to 11:00am

WHERE: Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442. Get free entry to the park by registering for the TLC event in advance.

WHO: B’nai Torah Congregation members, staff, volunteers. Event is hosted by Summer Faerman. All are welcome to participate. Register here: https://btcboca.org/event/reverse-tashlich/.

About Summer Faerman

As Director of the Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) program, Summer Faerman works closely with all areas of the synagogue including Mirochnick Religious School, Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center, Women’s League, Men’s Club, and more! In this role, she connects people to organizations and opportunities that make a meaningful difference and help fulfil the mitzvot of tzedakah and giving. Even when her “workday” is over, her work is never done. In addition to shuttling her beautiful daughters Deborah and Shoshanna around town and spending time with her husband, she spends her time volunteering for a myriad of organizations and initiatives in the Jewish community as well as nonsectarian organizations particularly those involved with literacy, hunger, homelessness, and special needs. Summer likes to say she has the perfect career because it melds her personal philosophy with her professional life. She believes that you cannot move forward as a person unless you give back.

Learn more about B’nai Torah Congregation’s TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/.