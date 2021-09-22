Bawa Medical, a Boca Raton aesthetics and wellness practice, to unveil newly redesigned website.

Boca Chamber Member Update

Top South Florida cosmetic and wellness expert Dr. Kanwal Bawa releases new, high-end website for her Boca Raton practice.

Boca Raton, FL— Dr. Kanwal Bawa is proud to announce the unveiling of her newly designed and informative website for Bawa Medical, her private practice located in Boca Rotan, Florida.

Dr. Bawa’s stunning new site focuses on patient education, one of the cornerstones of her practice’s philosophy. The website includes detailed information on Dr. Bawa’s many specialties, including skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, laser treatments, vampire (PRP) treatments, sexual health, and more. There’s also a section devoted to the Bawa Medical practice, including upcoming events, current specials, testimonials, informational videos, blogs, and more. The site’s updated, user-friendly interface allows patients to navigate from one page to another conveniently and easily schedule a consultation with Dr. Bawa from any page.

The board-certified physician intends for the site to be a resource for patients who are at any point along their wellness journey. The website launch will give everyone in the Boca Raton area and beyond a convenient, around-the-clock resource of reliable information on some of South Florida’s best rejuvenation treatments.

To visit Bawa Medical’s updated website, please follow the link below:

https://www.bawamedical.com/

About Dr. Kanwal Bawa

Offering unique treatments, state-of-the-art technology, and a comprehensive approach to care, Dr. Kanwal Bawa is not your average physician. Dr. Bawa is committed to delivering exceptional quality in every procedure she offers. Known by her patients on social media as “The Rejuvenation Queen,” Dr. Bawa’s philosophy of “rejuvenation from the inside out” has fostered the goal of achieving total patient satisfaction in her practice.

Dr. Bawa underwent specialized training and certification for hair transplantation and restoration, scalp PRP, Vampire Facelift®, Facial®, and Breast Lift®, as well as the O-Shot® and P-Shot® for sexual enhancement. Along with these unique offerings, Dr. Bawa is also an expert in all other treatments offered at Bawa Medical. Dr. Bawa is committed to helping her patients feel good inside and out to get the most out of life.

Born in New Delhi, India, into a family rooted in academia and the military, Dr. Bawa forged a life filled with college degrees in English literature and medicine. She attended Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine and then completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. Additionally, Dr. Bawa is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American Osteopathic Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Medicine, the Cellular Medicine Association and the Palm Beach County Medical Society.

Learn more about Dr. Bawa’s philosophy, training, and background by visiting her profile here:

https://www.bawamedical.com/meet-dr-kanwal-bawa/