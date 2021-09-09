Actor Michael Constantine has died at 94

Image courtesy of CNN

Actor Micahel Constantine has died at the age of 94. As reported by CNN, the actor died last week.

Constantine, who was most known for his role as the father in “My Big fat Greek Wedding,” had an acting career of five decades. He also won an Emmy award for his role as principal Seymour Kaufman in the series “Room 222.”

Constantine’s family states that he died in Reading, Pennsylvania on Aug. 31. The award-winning actor suffered a long illness before his death.

Native to Reading, Pennsylvania, Constantine was also a son of Greek immigrants. Since his death, words of support have from fans and co-workers.

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael,” says the writer and star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Nia Vardalos on Twitter.