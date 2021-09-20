Actor Anthony ‘A. J.’ Johnson has died at 55

Image courtesy of Variety Magazine

Anthony ‘A. J.’ Johnson actor in “Friday” and “House Party” has died at age 55.

As reported by Variety Magazine, the comedian and actor’s representatives confirm his death. Johnson’s cause of death has not yet been announced.

“The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson,” says LyNea Bell, a representative of Johnson.

Johnson’s career started in the ‘90s with his first role as E.Z.E. in “House Party.”

His most memorable performance was in the movie “Frida” alongside Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. The actor also appeared in movies like “Leather Weapon 3,” “The Great White Hype,” “Pather” and “Menace II Society.”

He was also in shows like “Malcolm and Eddie” and music videos for artists like Dr. Dre.

Since the announcement of his death, many fans and celebrities have paid tribute to the actor. Celebrities like Ice Cube and Loni Love paid tribute to the actor on social media.

“AJ was a pure nut…he was a comic’s comic…condolences to his family and friends. Make God laugh, A.J.,” says Loni Love on Twitter. “Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time,” says Ice Cube on Twitter.