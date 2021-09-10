Boca Beat, 09.10
- Palm Beach State College welcomed back more than 23,500 students for the fall term and rolled out two major systems— Workday Student and Canvas —to better serve them. With four learning modalities — face-to-face, online, live online, and hybrid —students have more options to take their classes as they return to some sense of normalcy since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the coronavirus cases still on the rise, the College has maintained its sanitation processes and other COVID-19- policies to keep students, faculty and staff safe.
- To serve up their signature twists on tailgate classics, dozens of local chefs, breweries and cocktail masters are preparing to compete at the eighth annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00 p.m.
- Patrice Bishop, one of the newest members of the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees, has been reappointed to a four-year term by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- Palm Beach State College has erased nearly $2.3 million in student debt for more than 3,100 students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The move helped students settle unpaid account balances incurred during the pandemic and get back on track this fall to continue their education.
- College life can be very demanding, often requiring students to work and function under pressure. Academic load, the classroom environment, faculty interaction, illness and emotional concerns outside of the classroom also add to their stress levels. Students who lack appropriate stress management skills may find it difficult to balance these responsibilities.
- Boca Helping Hands is seeking help from the community for its 17th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides turkeys and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal. Members of the community can fill a box with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. Alternatively, the cost of a box this year is $27.15, which can be donated at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving. All filled boxes must be received at Boca Helping Hands by Monday, November 15.
- West Palm Beach Library Foundation has donated an additional $75,000 beyond their normal support of the Mandel Public Library to add educational computers, a soundproof booth, and popular publications to continue enhancing services to the patrons of the library.
- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has deployed two Emergency Disaster vehicles to the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast, to provide food and services to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The local team consists of 4 trained disaster workers departed at 1:00pm from our headquarters at 2100 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
- Freshman Destiny Young is a young woman with a purpose. Four days after starting classes at PBA, Young, a management major with a dance minor, can articulate what she wants to do when she graduates: open a dance studio. Or rather, dance studios, she adds.
- On Wednesday, September 8 from 10 am – 11:30 am, the City’s Development Department will host the first of a new quarterly, virtual workshop series entitled Building in Boynton.
- Radon mold was found at an apartment complex in west Boca Raton and residents are concerned for their safety. As reported by WPTV, the mold was found in the new Uptown Boca Apartments. Uptown Boca was opened in 2020 and has over 450 units. The rent prices start at $2,300.
- The Fuller Center will honor essential and front line workers at the Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 9AM – Noon at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (5000 T-Rex Ave in Boca Raton).
- Christian Keys is the new Director of Culinary Services at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton responsible for leading all culinary services and staff at the luxury continuing care retirement community.
