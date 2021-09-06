6 Strange Laws Still in the Books in South Carolina

SOURCE

Just when everyday life seems as normal as can be, we get reminded that it’s anything but: in South Carolina, you can wear a colander (spaghetti strainer) on your head before taking your driver’s license photo, secretly record other people without their consent, not speak a single word to questioning police offers, and be perfectly fine, fully within the legality of the system.

Get a tattoo on yourself, though? That’s actually an offense, so you better watch out.

There is no secret about the fact that several laws in South Carolina are still on the books, even though the times in which they were created are long gone. In fact, most of them address the type of scenarios that might have been common two hundred years ago, though certainly not today!

Whether a good enough reason to change the law hasn’t been found yet or South Carolina residents simply adore tradition, we’ve prepared an article to detail a dozen of the weirdest laws on this side of the country.

Why Do Strange Laws Even Exist?

The United States of America was founded on the 4th of July in 1776. That is roughly about 250 years ago, which is an extraordinarily long period of time, in which many changes can be wrought, whether for good or bad.

Back then, the continent was still not fully colonized, and the American people used to congregate on the Eastern starboard, which was considered to be the civilized part of the country. The areas to the west were still being controlled by the Native Americans, who fiercely fought to maintain their independence.

During the advent of the Manifest Destiny movement, the many new states that got added to the country had to create several laws that were specifically intended to address the most pressing worries of the status quo. Most of these have remained exactly the same, with only a handful that have been changed over the past several hundred years.

Curious about what South Carolina’s strange, left-over laws might be? Let’s get started!

Bring a Rifle to Church

Most of us find it extraordinarily easy to envision images of the romantic Wild West when cowboys fought Native Americans every other week. This law, therefore, is wholly connected to that time, as it specifies that “every adult male must bring a rifle to church on Sunday in order to ward off Indian attacks.” We haven’t been fighting Native Americans for more than a hundred years, and this law still hasn’t been changed.

Tattooing is an Offense

Up until recently, tattoos used to be completely illegal in South Carolina. Although this has been changed, tattooing still remains an offense, and there is also a small amount of stigma surrounding them, as well – predominantly from the older demographic.

Tattooing a person who is under 18 years of age is considered to be unlawful, regardless of whether or not the minor has received permission from their parent or legal guardian. Even if they agree, the tattoo artist is in violation of the law, potentially receiving a fine of up to $2,500 or even imprisonment.

No Work on Sunday

This law must be a hit with slackers, as working on Sundays is completely off-limits. No employer can force you to work during the weekend thanks to this unique law, which was established to follow the religious Christian notion that God did nothing but rest on the last day of the week. “If God took a break, then so should you!”

Railroad Companies vs. Horses

Believe it or not, railroad companies may be held liable for scaring horses. All railroad carriers are required to equip trainmen in their employ with training regarding the use of electric hand lanterns. They are also trained to make sure not to remove hand or level cars and take them fifty yards away from the crossing, as it is also considered unlawful.

Horses Cannot Use Bathtubs

Did you think we’re done with horses? It seems South Carolina really has it going for them, as keeping a horse in a bathtub is decidedly illegal. We’re not sure about the circumstances regarding this law, but someone must have clearly stashed their mount in a porcelain tub several hundred years ago, which no doubt led to the meltdown of the publican.

Horses Wearing Pants

We’re still not done with horses, who seem to be getting outright discriminated against at this point. “No horses are allowed into Fountain Inn unless they are wearing pants.” The dress code of the Fountain Inn might be more formal than what the average visitor is used to, but this rule is hard to wrap our heads around.

Weird Laws? More Laughter!

The modern-day and age makes it difficult for us to understand why these laws still exist, although we hope we’ve given you the perspective of why they were established in the first place. Time passes by and the whole world changes, but laws? Apparently, they remain the same – even 200 years after their creation.

