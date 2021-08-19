Women caught stealing from local Ulta Beauty

Image courtesy of CBS 12 News

Two women have been caught on camera stealing from an Ulta Beauty store near Boca Raton. As reported by CBS 12 News, the women were stealing perfume and cologne. 

Cameras captured video of thieves. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office states that $1,200 in merchandise was stolen. 

The theft reportedly occurred on July 23 around 7 p.m. The crime occurred at the Ulta Beauty Store on Glades Road, east of Highway 441. 

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477). You may receive a reward from the police if your tip leads to an arrest. 

- Lauren is a junior at Nova Southeastern University who is studying Communications, Creative Writing, and Strategic Communications. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and writing what's on her mind.

