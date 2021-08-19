Women caught stealing from local Ulta Beauty

Two women have been caught on camera stealing from an Ulta Beauty store near Boca Raton. As reported by CBS 12 News, the women were stealing perfume and cologne.

Cameras captured video of thieves. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office states that $1,200 in merchandise was stolen.

The theft reportedly occurred on July 23 around 7 p.m. The crime occurred at the Ulta Beauty Store on Glades Road, east of Highway 441.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477). You may receive a reward from the police if your tip leads to an arrest.