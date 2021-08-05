Wildfire destroys a Northern California town

A 3-week long fire destroys the Northern California town of Greenville. As reported by ABC News, the fire left most of the town in ashes as new winds spread the fire out further. The fire passed through Greenville on August 4. Some of the buildings lost were gas stations, hotels, and bars that date back to the Gold Rush era of California.

Image courtesy of ABC News

Photos indicate that the fire caused the damage, although it wasn’t immediately known. “We lost Greenville tonight. “There’s just no words,” says Doug LaMalfa, U.S. Rep. of the area.

As the fire breaks out, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement warning local residents that they are in imminent danger and to evacuate immediately. The fire started July 20 and is considered the state’s largest fire. The growing blaze has reportedly blackened over 504 square miles and burned dozens of homes before spreading.

“We did everything we could. Sometimes it’s just not enough,” says Mitch Matlow, a fire spokesman.

Weather conditions of low humidity, high heat and gusty winds were issued August 4 and are a continued threat. Similar weather is expected to hit across Southern California. Weather advisories have been issued for mountains, desserts and interior valleys for most of the week.

Over 20,00 firefighters and support personnel were fighting 94 wildfires that covered 2,919 square miles. The National Interagency Fire Center stated that these workers were battling these wildfires over 13 states.