Weekend events in Boca Raton

During Aug. 6-8, businesses and restaurants in Boca Raton are hosting several events. Listed below are events happening in the area.

Aug. 6:

At the Boca Black Box, Comedian Ryan Niemiller will take the stage. The event is located at 8221 Glades Rd #10 from 7-9 p.m. Those interested can purchase tickets at https://bocablackbox.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=429

The Funky Biscuit is hosting jazz artist Marcus Johnson from 6-8 p.m. The event is located at 303 SE Mizner Blvd #59. Tickets can be purchased at funkybiscuit.com.

Aug. 7

The Countess de Hoernle Theatre will host the Florida Classical Ballet: A Summer’s Night Gala 2021. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at https://allevents.in/boca%20raton/florida-classical-ballet-~-a-summer-nights-gala-2021/10000161398141185.

Jeremiah’s Ice of Boca Raton will have their grand opening at 12 p.m. and will last through Sunday. Guests can enjoy small, medium and large treats at a 50% discount. Jeremiah’s is located at 8170 Glades Rd.

Aug. 8

At Sugar Sand Park, the Children’s Explorium Science Museum is bringing back Explorium Make & Takes. At 11:30 a.m., children ages five and older will create their own bird feeders. Sugar Sand Park is located at 300 S. Military Trl.

New Moon Yoga on the Beach is hosted by instructor Emily Carr at Spanish River Park. Yoga enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their own mats and $15-$20 for contribution. Yoga will begin at 9 a.m. at 3001 N. State Rd A-1-A.