Weekend activities in Boca Raton

This weekend, businesses and local parks are hosting fun activities in Boca Raton for all ages to enjoy. Listed below are fun events to attend.

Aug. 13:

At the Boca Black Box, A Journey Through the ‘60s and ‘70s honors popular music of the decades. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at bocablackbox.com.

At High Speed Dirt Fitness, teams of four will be randomly selected to complete the Friday the 13th Lights Out Team Challenge. Headlamps are required and participants must pay a $20 event fee. Tickets can be purchased at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/main_shop.asp?stype=41&pMode=4&reSchedule=&origId=&recType=&recNum=.

Aug. 14:

Daggerwing Nature Center is hosting an event called All About Amphibians from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Children five and older can learn about what makes these creatures unique. RSVP this event by registering online at pbcparks.com and click the Online Services tab.

Kendra Scott is hosting a Sip, Shop & Paint Night at 411 Plaza Real in Mizner Park. The creator of @takeabiteoutofboca, Shaina, will host a fun BYOB event that will enhance creativity and shopping. The event is from 6-8 p.m. and guests can register at https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/boynton-beach/event/2779632/.

Aug. 15:

artNest Boca will be hosting a woodworking workshop for children 6-8 and 9-13 years old. From 10 a.m. until noon, kids will use their creativity to make their own three-dimensional art. artNest Boca is located at 9101 Lakeridge Blvd, #106.

Crazy Uncle Mike’s is hosting a 2000’s Brunch and Bingo. Brunch begins at noon and guests can play 2000’s bingo at 1 p.m. featuring hit music and TV shows from the 2000’s. Guests will need to RSVP by calling 561-931-2889.