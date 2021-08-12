Volunteer Gets Underserved Kids Services Needed to Succeed in School

Sandy Sexton

Fuller Center Volunteer Sandy Sexton Helps Children With Special Needs And Their Families Obtain The Services They Need

Boca Raton, FL – Sandy Sexton, a resident of Carriage Hill in Boca Raton, has volunteered at Fuller Center in Boca Raton since 2018. Before she retired, she worked for the Palm Beach County School District as a Speech Language Diagnostician for the Pre-K diagnostic team. When she began working with the school district, children who were referred for special needs testing from Fuller Center were in her territory. When she retired, she continued that work pro-bono to help obtain the children with the services they needed in a prompt manner.



She helps the Fuller Center staff identify the children who are in need of extra services. As a speech pathologist, she looks at the child’s understanding of language and, if they need help, she facilitates getting them approved through the school board as quickly as possible, while also helping parents, many of whom are unable to miss work for appointments or navigate the system.



“I volunteer because the staff works so hard to do the best for the children. The parents want the best for the children and the families have limited means. I feel my work helps the kids get the step up that they need,” Sandy Sexton said.



One example of the many children Sexton has helped: Fuller Center staff reached out to Sexton about a four year old boy who had severe dental issues that placed him at risk for nutritional deficiencies. The parents did not have the ability to procure the needed dental treatment on their own. Sexton reached out to a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club who volunteered to contact colleagues who specialize in corrective treatment and care of severe pediatric dental issues.

Sexton also enlisted her Sunrise Rotary Club to paint classrooms at the Fuller Center West site, as well as assemble 120 bikes that were donated by Boca West Children’s Foundation and distributed them to the children who were graduating from VPK. Through her volunteer work, she was named Sunrise Rotary’s Volunteer of the Year in 2018.

Other organizations she has volunteered for include Boca Helping Hands Family Feeding Night, Spirit of Giving, Global Volunteers (Cuba) and the Caridad Ball Committee (2020). Sexton also traveled to Cuba with Global Volunteers, worked in a small city, Ciego de Avila, and taught children English.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving 1st– 3rd grade, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters