Virtual Learning

For many people, school is back. But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t look like it ever has before.

More students are learning at home via virtual platforms and apps, often alongside parents who are also working from home. It’s a situation that can test even the best of parents. Here are some ideas for making the best of the situation.

Routine Matters

Kids are more comfortable and at ease with routines. Set one and stick to it. Wake up at the same time, have a good, nutritious breakfast, and set up for school at the same time. It’s also important that they go to sleep at the same time. Plan for the day in setting class times, breaks and lunch. Set timers and alarms to help them (and you) stay on task.

Set Up Shop

Have a dedicated place for school in your home. It should be a well-lit area with convenient electrical outlets and minimal noise and distraction. Make sure it’s an area of the home you can easily see and keep an eye on, even if you have your own work to do.

Get Your Tech Together

Make sure your electronics are all charged and ready to go every day. Check that everything’s working, including headphones, before school starts. Speaking of headphones, make sure to invest in a quality pair so that your children can hear the teacher.

Make Time for Fun

Get your child during moving during any breaks, even if it’s just running up and down the stairs a few times. Outdoor time is also important for mental health as well as physical health. When the day is over, shut down the devices and get the kids out of their seats and get them moving.

Have Great Communication

Establish clear, open lines of communication with your children’s teachers. Talk to them regularly about what’s working and what’s not working both on your end and on theirs. Make your adjustments as necessary.

Also have great communication with your children. Ask them to teach you the day’s lessons and help reinforce their learning by helping them apply what they learned to every day life, like writing letters, cooking or doing laundry.