Vi at Lakeside Village Achieves 2021 Great Place to Work certification

Chamber Member Update

August 6, 2021: Vi, a leading national developer, owner and operator of high-end continuing care retirement communities, announced today that its 10 communities and corporate headquarters in Chicago have been certified as great workplaces by Great Place to Work®.

As the global authority on company culture, the organization determines its list each year through its proprietary Trust Index™ employee experience survey. Led by independent analysts, the certifications are based on employee responses regarding their workplace experiences, happiness and overall satisfaction. To determine the 2021 honorees, Great Place to Work® surveyed Vi’s employees on issues, including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises, employees’ physical, emotional and financial health, and the company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

Vi’s level of employee satisfaction was determined to be nearly 25 percent higher than the national average. Decades of research have demonstrated that workplaces with high-trust cultures benefit from higher levels of revenue, innovation, customer and patient satisfaction, employee engagement, organizational agility, and more.

“After the challenges presented by the past year, our team is honored and humbled to yet again earn this designation by Great Place to Work®,” said Randy Richardson, president at Vi. “Vi is able to deliver our brand commitment because of the hard work and dedication of our passionate team members, who provide exceptional service and quality care day in and day out. We do not take this honor for granted. Feedback from our Great Place to Work survey renews our commitment to making Vi both a great workplace and a premier senior living provider.”

To celebrate the company’s more than 3,000 dedicated employees across the country, Vi held an Employee Appreciation Week from July 12–17, 2021.

Each of Vi’s 10 locations hosted celebrations for personnel throughout Employee Appreciation Week, unique to their team and community.

Recognized as a leader in employee development, Vi offers employees a wide range of training and development programs, including tuition reimbursement, free language training, an array of company-paid certification courses, robust leadership development programs as well as access to Vi’s online university, E-Campus.

Vi has received a variety of awards and accolades in recognition of its corporate culture and commitment to learning and development.

The company was recently honored in Chief Learning Officer magazine’s LearningElite and Training magazine’s Top 125.

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.