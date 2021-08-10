Using your Local Library

Libraries are more than just the Dewey decimal system. You can make great use of your local library this school year, especially, when more classes are online and kids may not have access to their school libraries.

Technology

Most public libraries these days have desktops hooked up to the internet for you or your kids to apply for jobs, do research or complete schoolwork. But many also allow you to check out electronic devices such as laptops and tablets or even WiFi hot spots. They also have printers you can access to print out schoolwork, materials or other items, often for free.

Classes

If you’re watching your kids try to do virtual school or you get confused by using your computer, turn to the local library. Most libraries have free or low-cost classes on things like using a computer, learning foreign languages or even chess or yoga. You can check your local branch’s schedule either online or at the library itself.

Event Space

Want to hold a study group or another gathering? Your local library has meeting spaces set up just for this, WiFi included.

Audio/Visual Resources

Most libraries have a robust collection of CDs, DVDs, records and other resources you can use for your learning. Studying the history? Look up documentaries or copies of period music to enhance your children’s learning. The library may also lend CD, DVD and record players for checkout.

Artwork

If you’ve got a child studying art or art history, see if your local library allows you to check out artwork for students to study at home.

Tools

Got a science project to build? Your local library may let you check out tools to help with that.

Ready to take advantage of these great benefits? All you need is a library card — that’s free! Call or visit your local library’s website to find what you need to get a card and pay a visit today. It’s usually some proof of address, like a photo ID or a utility bill.

Keep in mind that with your local card, you may also be able to use neighboring library systems.